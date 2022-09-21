Delhi HC Issues Notice to DDA, Police in Mundka Manual Scavenging Death Case

DJB's counsel said it was not entitled to pay compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased and the appropriate authority would be DDA.

Counsel appearing for Municipal Corporation of Delhi also made a submission that the corporation was not liable to pay the compensation, LiveLaw reported.

Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, who was appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter, said Delhi Police and NCSK shall also be made parties to the petition.