Delhi HC Stays Trial in INX Media Case Involving Chidambaram

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 18 May, stayed the trial proceedings for Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) INX Media corruption case. Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son, Karti Chidambaram, are also involved in the case.
According to PTI, a Bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait has issued the notice and sought responses of Chidambaram and others on the CBI's statement challenging the trial court’s order directing supply of documents to the accused.
The CBI FIR alleged discrepancies in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance that was given to INX Media for receiving offshore funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when Chidambaram was the finance minister. The ED then filed a money laundering case in connection with the same.
On 7 April, the former Union minister, his son, and eight others had been summoned by a Delhi court in relation to the charge sheet filed by the ED that referred to their alleged role in the money laundering case.
Special Judge MK Nagpal had remarked that there was sufficient material to proceed against the accused, including Karti’s chartered accountant SS Bhaskararaman, Peter Mukerjea, and six firms, including INX Media and INX News, as per a Hindustan Times report.
The ED charge sheet was filed under Section 3 (money laundering) with Section 70 (offences by companies). These offences are punishable under Section 4 (punishment) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times.)
