INX Case: Delhi Court Exempts P Chidambaram & Karti From Appearing

Former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti have been exempted from personal appearance on Wednesday, 7 April, by Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi, in the INX media money laundering case.
According to Bar and Bench, Special CBI Judge NK Nagpal allowed the breather based on an application moved by the senior Congress member and his son on the grounds of them being “star campaigners” and them being ‘busy in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections’.
The judge also exempted chartered accountant SS Bhaskararaman, another accused in the case, as well as representatives of some of the other companies who have been named as accused in the case, from physically appearing. The exemptions were only for Wednesday, though, the report added.
The court also issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate on a bail application moved by Peter Mukerjea, a co-accused in the case, and has asked all the accused to be given a copy of the charge sheet, as per PTI.
On 2 June, 2020, the ED filed a charge sheet against the senior Congress leader, along with his son Karti and Bhaskararaman, in the INX Media money laundering case.
Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in the case on 21 August and two months later by the ED, in the same case.
The CBI had registered a case alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. The ED had then lodged the money-laundering case in connection with the same.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench and PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined