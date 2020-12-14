Delhi AIIMS Nurses go on Indefinite Strike, Centre Warns of Action

Nurses at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi went on an indefinite strike on Monday, 14 December, afternoon, citing a list of demands that also include one related to the 6th Central Pay Commission, news agency ANI reported.

Dr Randeep Guleria, the Director of AIIMS, made an emotional request to the Nurses’ Union, which declared the strike, to “not go on strike and come back and work and help us get through the pandemic.”

“It's unfortunate the union has gone on a strike now, only a few months from when a vaccine will provide the solution.” he said, adding, "The nurses' union had put in 23 demands. Almost all the demands have been met by the AIIMS administration and the government."