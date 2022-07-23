Delhi Govt Announces Free Spoken English Course for Youth Aged 18 to 35

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a free spoken English course.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/AamAadmiParty)
In a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a free spoken English course for students who have trouble communicating in the English language.
Stating that the Delhi government had revolutionised education for students from economically weaker sections in its government schools, he introduced the course for students who have completed their Class 12 education, run by the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University.
"We see that children from poor, lower middle class and middle class backgrounds are not proficient at English and are unable to speak it properly. Because of this, many children get left behind and have trouble finding jobs due to poor communication skills," Kejriwal said.
He noted that he did not want Delhi students to fall behind others due to a lack of facilities, so the government took a decision to introduce the spoken English course for students who felt that they were not proficient in the language.
He added that the course would be up to international standards. "We have tied up with Macmillan and Wordsworth, and the course will be assessed by the Cambridge University," he said, stating that those between ages 18 and 35 would be eligible for admission to the course.
"The course will be three to four months long, taking around 130-140 hours," Kejriwal said, noting that as students from that age group work part-time or full time, "there will be weekend and evening courses as well."
The CM remarked that the amount was in place so that the one lakh students who would enrol take the course seriously, as many students would probably aspire to take it up. He said that they did not want "people to attend for two days and take up a seat" that somebody else who needed the course could have.
Upon completing the course with good attendance, the amount will be refunded to the students. "We have a dream that all students – rich or poor – should get the same, good quality education," he said, hoping that students in Delhi would benefit from the course.
