Delhi Domestic Help Beaten by Employers, Found Lying in Pool of Urine

A 48-year old woman working as domestic help, was allegedly beaten and her hair chopped off by her employers in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, the police said on Thursday, 19 May.
The victim identified as Rajni (48) from Siliguri, West Bengal worked in Delhi as a domestic help at the residence of a man identified as Abhineet and his wife.
“She initially told me that she fell. The next day she told another maid that her employers beat her a lot. When I found her, she was lying in her own urine, which is when I took her to the hospital,” Praveen Kumar, whose placement agency Rajni worked for said.
“She told me that they beat her. They also chopped her hair. She had injuries on her head, legs and she was covered with bruises,” he added.
The police received information of a medico-legal-case (MLC) from Safdarjung Hospital on 17 May after was brought to the casualty wing with an alleged history of physical abuse with injuries that dated two-three days back.
A case has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 355 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
