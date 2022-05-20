Delhi Domestic Help Beaten by Employers, Found Lying in Pool of Urine

“She told me that they beat her. They also chopped her hair. She had injuries on her head, legs and she was covered with bruises,” he added.

The police received information of a medico-legal-case (MLC) from Safdarjung Hospital on 17 May after was brought to the casualty wing with an alleged history of physical abuse with injuries that dated two-three days back.

A case has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 355 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).