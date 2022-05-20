Temperature in Delhi To Remain at 44°C, Rainfall Expected in Northern States

A traffic policeman drinks water to quench his thirst during a heatwave spell, on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway in Gurugram.
(Photo: PTI)
Amid the ongoing heatwave, New Delhi is likely to witness temperatures settling at 44 degree Celsius during the day and 31 degree Celsius at night on Friday, 20 May, similar to the temperatures recorded on the previous day. The peak may occur at around 3 pm in the day, predicted The Weather Channel (TWC).
Temperatures in Gurgaon, Noida, and Najafgarh are expected to settle at 44 degree Celsius, while Ghaziabad may witness 45 degree Celsius.
On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi and Banda are expected to face 46 degree Celsius, and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and Sri Ganganagar are predicted to witness 45 degree Celsius on Friday, as per the forecast.
The IMD has also issued an orange alert for the northeast states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya till 21 May. A yellow alert has been issued for Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Tripura till 21 May.
Showers, thunderstorms, heavy winds, hailstorms, and lightning are expected to occur in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, TWC predicted.
Once different regions are hit with rainfall, "the maximum temperatures will fall by 2-4°C for the subsequent three days," the TWC said.
A 'yellow watch' remains over Tamil Nadu till Sunday as a preparedness measure amidst the heavy downpour.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)