Delhi Court Denies Bail to Alleged Creator of Sulli Deals Aumkareshwar Thakur

Aumkareshwar Thakur, alleged creator of the Sulli Deals app.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A Delhi Court denied bail to Aumkareshwar Thakur, the alleged creator of the Sulli Deals app, on Sunday, 16 January. The Delhi Police had arrested the 26-year-old from Madhya Pradesh's Indore on 9 January.
In July 2021, photos of several Muslim women were uploaded on this app, with accompanying text: "deal of the day."
Thakur was arrested after another incident targeting Muslim women took place on 1 January 2022, with photos of hundreds of them uploaded on an app using GitHub – by the name of 'Bulli Bai' – creating widespread outrage and disgust.
Thakur, who has done his BCA from IPS Academy, was arrested by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell, Delhi Police.
DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra told The Quint that Niraj Bishnoi, the alleged main conspirator of Bulli Bai app who was arrested from Assam's Jorhat on Wednesday, 5 January 2022, "led them to Thakur."
He also told The Quint, "Thakur had joined a group on Twitter by the name of TradMahaSabha in January 2020 using the Twitter handle @gangescion. During various group discussions, the members had discussed about trolling and defaming Muslim women."
Photos of several Muslim women were uploaded on 'Sulli Deals' – on Sunday, 4 July 2021. Sulla or Sulli is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslims. The app came to light when people started sharing their 'deal of the day' on Twitter, but it has since been removed by GitHub.