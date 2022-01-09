Aumkareshwar Thakur is the Alleged Creator of the Sulli Deals: Who is He?

Aumkareshwar Thakur, alleged creator of the Sulli Deals app.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Six months after Sulli Deals app was created on Github, Delhi Police has arrested 26-year-old Aumkareshwar Thakur from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the alleged creator of the app.
In July 2021, photos of several Muslim women were uploaded on this app, with accompanying text: "deal of the day".
The second incident has seemingly led to a breakthrough with the arrest of the Aumkareshwar Thakur, but who is he?
Thakur, who has done his BCA from IPS Academy, was arrested by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell, Delhi Police.
DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra told The Quint, "Thakur had joined a group on Twitter by the name of TradMahaSabha in January 2020 using the Twitter handle @gangescion. During various group discussions, the members had discussed about trolling and defaming Muslim women."
Thakur's father told The Quint, "He passed out BCA in 2018 and after that he was doing web designing from home. We never heard or witnessed any irregularity in his behaviour. My younger son has also done his BTech and is currently working in TCS, Indore. I thing he is being framed."
The father has claimed that his son is being "trapped, and has been arrested only on the basis of claims of arrested people. I know nothing about this case. I am going to Delhi".
Thakur will be produced in front of a Delhi Court today.
