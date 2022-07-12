Delhi Court Defers Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair's Bail Plea to 14 July

A Delhi court on Tuesday, 12 July, posted for 14 July the hearing on a bail plea filed by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case related to an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala adjourned the hearing for Thursday after the prosecution sought time for a detailed argument in the matter.

SPP Atul Srivastava, appearing through video conference, urged the court to adjourn the matter, saying that a separate case against Zubair was scheduled for hearing before the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

At this, advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the accused, urged the court to take up the matter on Wednesday, 13 July.