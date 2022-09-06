Delhi Cop Seen Thrashing Elderly Father-in-Law in Viral Video, Case Registered

A case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against a Delhi sub-inspector, after she was caught repeatedly slapping her father-in-law, said Delhi Police.
The incident occurred in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, where a female police official was seen assaulting her elderly kin in a viral video, news agency ANI reported.
"Information has been shared with concerned authority to take suitable departmental action against the erring police official, the Delhi Police reportedly said.
As per a report by NDTV, the female office is currently embroiled in a court battle against her in-laws.
Prior to the attack, the woman had a heated argument with her mother-in-law, which soon spiralled into blatant physical assault directed at her father-in-law.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
