DCW Issues Notice to Delhi Police After Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Husband

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday, 6 September, issued notice to the Delhi Police after a woman was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and father-in-law at their home in the city's Mandawali area.
The DCW said in a press statement that the woman had submitted to them that her husband would often beat her.
She also stated that on 2 September, her husband demanded dowry of Rs five lakh from her. When she refused, her husband and father-in-law allegedly set her on fire.
Currently, the woman's condition is critical and she is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.
"The incident is totally horrific. The woman is badly burnt and struggling for her life in a hospital," Maliwal said, adding, "It’s shameful that women are still being burnt for dowry in the country."
Meanwhile, the police said that they had lodged a case against the accused persons, who are currently absconding.
