DCW Issues Notice to Delhi Police After Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Husband

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday, 6 September, issued notice to the Delhi Police after a woman was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and father-in-law at their home in the city's Mandawali area.

The DCW said in a press statement that the woman had submitted to them that her husband would often beat her.

She also stated that on 2 September, her husband demanded dowry of Rs five lakh from her. When she refused, her husband and father-in-law allegedly set her on fire.

Currently, the woman's condition is critical and she is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.