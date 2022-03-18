Kejriwal Gives Govt Job to Kin of 2020 Delhi Riots Victim Ankit Sharma

Congratulating Ankur Sharma on the government job, CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia wished him a bright future and asked him to join as soon as possible.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday handed over a government job certificate to a family member of Ankit Sharma, the Intelligence Bureau employee who lost his life in the Delhi riots in 2020.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led government fulfilled its promise by providing a job to Ankit's brother Ankur Sharma on the post of Junior Assistant in the Education Department. Deputy Chief Minister and Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia was also present on the occasion.
Congratulating Ankur Sharma on the government job, CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia wished him a bright future and asked him to join as soon as possible.
Ankur Sharma's mother and sister were also present on the occasion.
Kejriwal took to Twitter and said, "We can't do anything to compensate the life they've lost. But we believe that this government job and one crore rupees will help the family during this situation. We shall continue to help them in the future."
He accused the BJP of playing dirty politics but doing nothing for the family.
"BJP did dirty politics with the death of Ankit Sharma and didn't care about his family. We did not do any politics with him, kept in constant touch with the family and helped them all along," Kejriwal's said in tweet in Hindi.
Ankur Sharma thanked the Delhi government for the continuous support.
A Cabinet meeting was convened at the Delhi Secretariat in March 2021 under the leadership of Kejriwal, in which Ankur Sharma was proposed to be given a job in the Delhi government as per the merit. This proposal was unanimously approved by the Delhi Cabinet. After which this proposal was sent to the Lieutenant Governor.
Ankit Sharma was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi’s riot-hit Chand Bagh area in February 2020 when clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.
