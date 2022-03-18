Kejriwal Gives Govt Job to Kin of 2020 Delhi Riots Victim Ankit Sharma

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday handed over a government job certificate to a family member of Ankit Sharma, the Intelligence Bureau employee who lost his life in the Delhi riots in 2020.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government fulfilled its promise by providing a job to Ankit's brother Ankur Sharma on the post of Junior Assistant in the Education Department. Deputy Chief Minister and Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia was also present on the occasion.

Congratulating Ankur Sharma on the government job, CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia wished him a bright future and asked him to join as soon as possible.