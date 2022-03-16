Delhi Riots: Bail Denied to Gulfisha Fatima & Tasleem Ahmed Charged Under UAPA

A Delhi court on Wednesday, 16 March, rejected the bail pleas of Gulfisha Fatima and Tasleem Ahmed in connection with a case alleging conspiracy behind the Delhi riots of 2020, involving charges under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat pronounced the order after hearing Advocate Mehmood Pracha appearing for both the applicants, while Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad appeared for the State.

While Fatima was arrested on 11 April 2020, Ahmed was arrested on 24 June in the same year.