DDMA Calls Off Kanwar Yatra in Delhi, a Day After Uttar Pradesh

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has cancelled the organisation of the Kanwar Yatra in Delhi, a day after the religious event in Uttar Pradesh was called off after an appeal by the state government, news agency ANI reported.

The cancellation comes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that states must not permit movement of kanwariyas for bringing gangajal from Haridwar to Shiv temples of their choice, in view of COVID-19.

However, in its affidavit, the Centre said, considering the religious significance of the Kanwar Yatra, states should make gangajal available through tankers at designated locations.

The same day, the Supreme Court told the Uttar Pradesh government that it cannot be allowed "to hold 100 percent physical Kanwar Yatra in the light of the COVID situation".