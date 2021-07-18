Uttar Pradesh Kanwar Sanghs Cancel Yatra After Government's Appeal

This direction came in the suo motu case taken up by the apex court after Uttar Pradesh decided to permit the Kanwar Yatra.

"The Kanwar Yatra has been cancelled by the Kanwar Sanghs on the appeal of the Uttar Pradesh government", Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary Information, Uttar Pradesh, told The Telegraph.

Earlier, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that states must not permit movement of kanwariyas for bringing gangajal from Haridwar to Shiv temples of their choice, in view of COVID-19.

However, in its affidavit, the Centre said, considering the religious significance of the Kanwar Yatra, states should make gangajal available through tankers at designated locations.

The yatra was scheduled to start on 25 July. The Uttarakhand government had earlier denied permission for the yatra, citing experts' apprehensions of a third wave of the pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI, Telegraph)