4 Dead, Several Injured After Huge Fire in Jammu Scrap Shop; Ex Gratia Announced

At least four people were reported dead and 14 injured after a fire broke out in a scrap shop in Jammu city on Monday, 14 March.
The inferno erupted at the shop at around 6 pm in the evening, and spread to the surrounding shanties in the Residency Road area.
"Electric short circuit is suspected to be the cause of fire as per preliminary reports. In the incident, lames engulfed the entire building and some LPG cylinders lying inside the shop exploded," SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences for the deceased, and announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who died in the fire.
"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to LPG cylinder blast at a scrap shop in Jammu. My condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. Directed the district administration to provide all the necessary assistance," he said in a statement.
"An ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh each to be given to the families of the deceased in Jammu LPG Cylinder blast incident. Ex gratia of Rs 1 Lakh to be given to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries," Sinha's office said in a tweet.
(With inputs from IANS)