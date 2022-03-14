Several Trapped After Building Collapses at Delhi's Kashmere Gate, Rescue Ops On

At least eight people were rescued, while more are feared trapped, after an under-construction building collapsed at Delhi's Nicholson Road on Monday, 14 March.

A search and rescue operation is underway at the site of the incident at Kashmere Gate, and three fire tenders were rushed to the site.

"A PCR call was received regarding a building collapse at Nicholson Road, Kashmere Gate. The local police, fire service, and DDMA immediately reached the spot and the rescue operation is in full swing. So far, 8 persons have been rescued, all were workers on the site. Rescue operation is on," the Kashmere Gate police said.

At least 3-4 people are still feared trapped under the debris, as per DCP North. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been alerted and will join the rescue operation, as per Delhi Fire Chief Atul Garg.