MP Minister Yashodhara’s Pilot Vehicle Collides With Car in Shivpuri, 1 Dead

The incident occurred near Kali Pahadi when minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia was going to Shivpuri from Jhansi.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia.

(Photo: The Quint)

A 60-year-old man was killed and seven others, including five policemen, were injured when the pilot vehicle accompanying Madhya Pradesh minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia met with an accident in Shivpuri district on Monday, 1 July, said an official.

The incident occurred near Kali Pahadi area, around 65 km from the district headquarters, at around 4 p.m when the minister was going to Shivpuri from Jhansi, he said.

"The pilot vehicle of the minister collided with a car. One person identified as Hargovind Parihar (60), who was sitting under a tree, was killed. Five policemen in the pilot vehicle and two occupants of the car were injured and have been hospitalised," said Karaira police station official Satish Singh Chouhan.

