Jyotiraditya Scindia Files Nomination for Rajya Sabha Elections
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on 26 March.
From the Madhya Pradesh BJP office, Scindia reached the state Assembly secretariat at around 2 pm and submitted his papers to the returning officer, Vidhan Sabha principal secretary A P Singh.
Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP President V D Sharma, outgoing Rajya Sabha MP Prabhat Jha and other party leaders were present on the occasion.
Scindia: BJP's Rajya Sabha Candidate From Madhya Pradesh
Before reaching the BJP office, Scindia had a lunch at the residence of former minister Narottam Mishra along with other party leaders. The former Lok Sabha MP from Guna also called on his paternal aunt and BJP MLA Yashodhara Raje Scindia in the morning.
After resigning from Congress on Tuesday morning, Scindia joined the BJP in presence of party President JP Nadda in Delhi.
Three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh, currently held by Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, and BJP leaders Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatiya, are falling vacant next month. The Congress has re-nominated Singh.
