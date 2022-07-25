Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019At Least 8 Killed, 16 Injured in UP Bus Accident on Purvanchal Expressway

At Least 8 Killed, 16 Injured in UP Bus Accident on Purvanchal Expressway

CM Yogi expressed condolences for the deceased and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.
The incident occurred near Narendrapur Madraha village in Uttar Pradesh.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Ravi Pandey) 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The incident occurred near Narendrapur Madraha village in Uttar Pradesh.</p></div>

At least eight people were killed and 16 injured on Monday, 25 July, when a double-decker bus bound for Delhi crashed into another double-decker bus which was stationary, on Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal Expressway.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Barabanki, Manoj Pandey said that the bus, which was coming from Bihar's Sitamarhi, hit the stationary bus from behind, news agency PTI reported.

The incident occurred near the Narendrapur Madraha village in the state.

The ASP further said that efforts to identify the deceased were ongoing and that the injured persons had been taken to the local hospital. From there, those who had sustained serious injuries were being referred to a trauma centre in Lucknow.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences over the incident and directed authorities to ensure adequate treatment for the injured persons.

"The loss of life in a road accident on Purvanchal Expressway is very sad. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for speedy relief and rescue operations and proper treatment of the injured. May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," CM Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

(With inputs from PTI.)

