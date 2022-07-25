At Least 8 Killed, 16 Injured in UP Bus Accident on Purvanchal Expressway

At least eight people were killed and 16 injured on Monday, 25 July, when a double-decker bus bound for Delhi crashed into another double-decker bus which was stationary, on Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal Expressway.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Barabanki, Manoj Pandey said that the bus, which was coming from Bihar's Sitamarhi, hit the stationary bus from behind, news agency PTI reported.

The incident occurred near the Narendrapur Madraha village in the state.