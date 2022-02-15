DCGI Panel Grants Emergency Use Approval to Corbevax for Kids Aged 12-18: Report

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: iStock)
The Subject Expert Committee of India's central drug authority on Monday, 14 February granted restricted emergency use authorisation to Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for children aged aged 12 to 18, news agency PTI quoted official sources as saying.
The COVID-19 vaccine, which is India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit shot, had received the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approval on 28 December.
