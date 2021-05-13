DCGI Approves Phase II/III Trials of Covaxin in 2-18 Age Group

India's drug regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), has accepted the recommendation of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) and granted permission to conduct Phase II/III clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, in the age group of 2-18 years.

The trials will be conducted by Bharat Biotech in 525 healthy volunteers, the Centre said in a statement on Thursday, 13 May.

Covaxin was earlier recommended by the expert panel for the Phase II/III trials on those aged between 2 and 18. The trials are slated to take place at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi; AIIMS Patna; and, Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur. They will be conducted to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of Covaxin jabs in the said age group.