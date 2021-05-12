Covaxin Recommended for Phase II/III Trials on 2-18 Age Group

As per a source, "After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for conduct of proposed Phase II/III clinical trial of whole virion inactivated coronavirus vaccine in the two to 18 years age group, subject to the condition that the firm should submit the interim safety data of Phase II clinical trial, along with data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) recommendations to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), before proceeding to Phase III part of the study."

Earlier, the proposal was deliberated in the SEC meeting dated 24 February and the firm was asked to submit a revised clinical trial protocol.