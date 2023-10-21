Data: 23% of MLAs in Rajasthan and 61% in Telangana Have Criminal Backgrounds

Out of 199 sitting MLAs analysed, 46 (23 percent) sitting MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves, and 28 (14 percent) of them have declared serious criminal cases.

One sitting MLA has declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302).

Four have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC section 307).

Here is the party-wise breakup for sitting MLAs with criminal cases:

Congress : 27 (25 percent) out of 108 MLAs

Bharatiya Janata Party : 11 (16 percent) out of 69 MLAs

Communist Party of India (Marxist) : Two (100 percent) out of two MLAs