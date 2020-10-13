65-Yr-Old Dalit Man Thrashed, Forced to Drink Urine in UP’s Roda

SP Beg reportedly said that the father-son duo were thrashed by a few influential people of the village.

A 65-year-old Dalit man in Roda village of Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur was allegedly forced to drink urine, reported The Indian Express. The accused Sonu Yadav had allegedly attacked 65-year-old Amar’s son with an axe earlier, following which the father-son duo had gone to the police and filed a complaint. The accused has, allegedly, been forcing them to settle the matter and withdraw the complaint, reported The Indian Express. The 65-year-old reportedly informed ANI that he was assaulted by the accused for refusing to compromise and forced to drink urine.

“When I refused, he attacked me with a stick. He had attacked my son with an axe few days ago, and we had filed a complaint against him to the police. So, he was forcing us to compromise.” Amar

According to ANI, Superintendent of Police Mirza Manzar Beg, reportedly informed that the father-son duo were thrashed by a few influential people of the village. "The main accused has been arrested and search is on for others involved in this case. We registered an FIR soon after getting the complaint.” “We will not tolerate any such bullying,” the Superintended of Police said.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and ANI)