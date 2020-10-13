Three Dalit Sisters Attacked with ‘Acid’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda

Three young Dalits sisters in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district were allegedly attacked with acid while they were asleep at home in the early hours of Tuesday, 13 October. The sisters, aged 8, 12, and 17 years have been admitted to a district hospital for their treatment. While two sisters have received minor burn injuries, one has sustained injuries on her face, reported India Today.

No arrests in the incident have been made as yet, the Hindustan Times reported.

According to the NDTV report, the sisters were sleeping in their room when the attacker allegedly entered their house through a terrace and threw acid on them. When the sisters started crying, their father went to their room and saw that they have been attacked with acid. The attacker had escaped by then. The police officer stated that as per preliminary enquiry an inflammable chemical was thrown from the open window. The eldest sister suffered major injuries on the face, while the other two have minor injuries on hands, reported the Hindustan Times. The police stated that the investigation is underway.

(With inputs from NDTV, Hindustan Times and India Today)