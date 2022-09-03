Uttarakhand Dalit Leader Allegedly Killed By In-Laws Over Inter-Caste Marriage

A 39-year-old Dalit man from Uttarakhand's Almora district was allegedly murdered by his upper-caste in-laws as they were unhappy over his inter-caste marriage with their daughter, the police said on Friday, 2 September.

The deceased, Jagdish Chandra, who was a politician from the Uttarakhand Parivartan Party (UPP), was reportedly abducted and beaten to death, reported The Times of India.

His wife's stepfather, stepbrother, and mother have been arrested in connection with the case.