Cyrus Mistry Car Crash: Who Are Survivors Dr Anahita Pandole and Husband Darius?

Darius is also the Managing Director and CEO of Mumbai-based JM Financial Private Equity. He was earlier an independent director in the Tata Group firms and had opposed the removal of Cyrus Mistry as the Tata Sons Chairman. He had stepped down from the post when Mistry was removed.

Meanwhile, well-known gynaecologist Anahita Pandole, who has 32 years of overall experience and 25 years as a specialist, had collaborated with the Bombay Parsi Punchayet and started The Bombay Parsi Punchayet Fertility Project in January 2004, in an effort to address the population decline in the Parsi community.

The project provided fertility treatment to Parsi couples at subsidised rates and allowed them to have access to state-of-the-art medical facilities.

The medical component of the 'Jiyo Parsi' scheme evolved out of this initial fertility project with significant inputs and suggestions from Anahita Pandole.