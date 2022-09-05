‘No Seat Belts, Over-Speeding’: Police on Accident That Killed Cyrus Mistry

Wreckage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar, Sunday, 4 Septemeber.
(Photo: PTI)
Video Producer: Naman Shah
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Hours after former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry, and a co-passenger, died in a road accident in Palghar near Mumbai on Sunday, 4 September, a police official said that as per the preliminary probe, they were not wearing seat belts.
The car was being driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole, 55. She and her husband Darius Pandole, 60, were seriously injured in the accident. Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were in the backseats.
Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked the police to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident.
The luxury car was speeding and covered a distance of 20 km in just nine minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in the Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai. The car hit a road divider on the bridge on the Surya river, killing Mistry and Jahangir Pandole on the spot.
The police official added, "While analysing the footages, captured by CCTV cameras, at the Charoti check post, Palghar Police found that the car had crossed the check post around 2:21 pm and the accident occurred 20 km ahead (in the direction of Mumbai)," he said.
An eye-witness had said that a woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from the left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider.
The bodies of Mistry and Jahangir Pandole have been sent to the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai for postmortem, the officer said.
Anahita Pandole and her husband were shifted to a Mumbai hospital by road from Vapi in Gujarat on Sunday late night, the officer added.
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the untimely death of Cyrus Mistry.
"The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."
N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of the Tata Group, offered condolences to his family.
"I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life, and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times," Chandrasekaran told news agency ANI.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)