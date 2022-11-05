Cyrus Mistry Accident: FIR Against Dr Anahita Pandole For 'Negligent Driving'

The Maharashtra Police on Saturday, 5 November, registered a first information report (FIR) against Dr Anahita Pandole, in connection with the accident that claimed the life of industrialist and former Cyrus Mistry, in Palghar district, in September.

Why?

Dr Pandole, a noted obstetrician and gynaecologist, was reportedly driving the car at the time of the incident. She has been booked for allegedly 'causing death due to rash and negligent driving' under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, the Times of India reported.

According to Palghar SP Balasaheb Patil, the FIR was filed after her husband Darius Pandole's statement, and on the basis of a final report by Mercedes Benz based on their analysis of the car's data chip.