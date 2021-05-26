Cyclone Yaas Makes Landfall in Odisha, Heavy Rains in Parts of WB

Cyclone ‘Yaas’ is likely to make landfall near Dhamra Port in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Wednesday, 26 May, the India Meteorological Department has said. The landfall process has commenced as of 9 am and will carry on for three to four hours on Wednesday, the IMD said.
It has intensified into a 'very severe cyclonic storm', and is likely to wreak maximum damage at Bhadrak's Chandrabali, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Ahead of landfall, heavy rainfall and winds hit parts of West Bengal and Odisha as the states brace for the impact of the cyclone.
Flight operations at Kolkata airport will be suspended from 8:30 am till 7:45 pm on 26 May. Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar airport will remain shut till 5 am on Thursday, the Airports Authority of India said.
The Indian Army on Wednesday said that to provide immediate support to people in emerging situation due to Cyclone Yaas, briefing, joint recce, liaison and coordination with the West Bengal government has been completed. Rescue and relief columns are pre-positioned across areas expected to be affected for immediate response, the Indian Army said.
In Odisha, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhargarh and heavy falls at isolated places in Puri, Khurda, Angul, Deogarh and Sundergarh is expected.
While in West Bengal, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Medinipur and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jhargram, Bankura, South 24 Parganas and heavy falls at isolated places over Purulia, Nadia, Murshidabad, East Bardhaman, Bowrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Haldia, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts on Wednesday.
Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places is expected in Jharkhand on Wednesday and Thursday.
The landfall process of very severe cyclonic storm Yaas has commenced and it would cross North Odisha-West Bengal coasts to the south of Balasore within next three hours with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph.
Cyclone Yaas lay centred at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday over northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 21.21 degree north and longitude 87.1 degree east, about 45 km north-northeast of Dhamra, 60 km southwest of Digha and 40 km south-southeast of Balasore, said National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
According to the IMD, ahead of landfall, Cyclone ‘Yaas’ lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 20.8°N and longitude 87.3°E, about 40 km east of Odisha’s Dhamra, 90 km south-southwest of West Bengal’s Digha and 90 km south-southeast of Odisha’s Balasore.
Strong winds and heavy rain hit Dhamra in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Wednesday morning as Cyclone ‘Yaas’ neared landfall.
According to the IMD, the 'very severe cyclonic storm' is expected to make landfall by noon on Wednesday with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting up to 155 kmph, reports ANI.
Published: 26 May 2021,08:18 AM IST