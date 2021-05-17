Cyclone Tauktae Now ‘Extremely Severe’, Likely to Reach Guj Today

Cyclone 'Tauktae' has intensified into an “extremely severe” cyclonic storm and is likely to reach the coast of Gujarat on Monday, 17 May, evening, the weather department said.
According to a release by the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone will cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva between 8 pm to 11 pm as a “very severe” cyclonic storm.
Cyclone Tauktae lashed the Maharashtra coast on Sunday, uprooting scores of trees, and light-poles and causing other minor damage, but there were no reports of any casualties, officials said.
After Goa, the cyclone targeted the Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts as it moved towards Raigad, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts while whirling towards the Gujarat south coast, reported IANS.
In Mumbai, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cancelled the scheduled three-day vaccination drive starting Monday and the schedule has now been pushed ahead by a day, said Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal.
The Indian Air Force announced that it has deployed two C-130J and an An-32 aircraft for transportation of 167 personnel and 16.5 tonnes of load of NDRF from Kolkata to Ahmedabad.
Meanwhile, six people died in separate incidents across coastal and central Karnataka due to heavy rains and gusty winds triggered by Cyclone Tauktae over the last 24 hours, an official said on Sunday.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced on 16 May, that vaccination against COVID-19 will remain suspended across Gujarat on 17 and 18 May, in view of the cyclone.
Meanwhile, people living on coastal areas of Malia in Junagadh were evacuated on Sunday. Inspecting arrangements, Collector Sourabh Pardhi said, “Over 1,200 people evacuated. All precautionary measures are being taken with food and shelter arrangements in place," ANI reported.
(With inputs from IANS and ANI)
Published: 17 May 2021,09:34 AM IST