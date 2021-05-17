Cyclone Tauktae Now ‘Extremely Severe’, Likely to Reach Guj Today Cyclone Tauktae lashed the Maharashtra coast on Sunday, uprooting trees, and light-poles and causing other damage. The Quint India Updated: Rough sea weather conditions due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Thiruvananthapuram, on 15 May 2021. | (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone 'Tauktae' has intensified into an “extremely severe” cyclonic storm and is likely to reach the coast of Gujarat on Monday, 17 May, evening, the weather department said.

According to a release by the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone will cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva between 8 pm to 11 pm as a “very severe” cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Tauktae lashed the Maharashtra coast on Sunday, uprooting scores of trees, and light-poles and causing other minor damage, but there were no reports of any casualties, officials said.

Uprooted trees in Malad West

The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) announced on Monday morning that due to the cyclone alert, Mumbai airport operations need to be closed from 11 am to 2 pm on 17 May. Bandra-Worli sea link will also be closed to until further notice.

After Goa, the cyclone targeted the Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts as it moved towards Raigad, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts while whirling towards the Gujarat south coast, reported IANS.

In Mumbai, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cancelled the scheduled three-day vaccination drive starting Monday and the schedule has now been pushed ahead by a day, said Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal.

In a precautionary move, the Indian Coast Guard ensured the safe return of around 4,526 fishing boats of Maharashtra and 2,258 boats of Gujarat which had gone for fishing in the Arabian Seas besides re-routing 335 merchant ships in the vicinity of the cyclone path.

The Indian Air Force announced that it has deployed two C-130J and an An-32 aircraft for transportation of 167 personnel and 16.5 tonnes of load of NDRF from Kolkata to Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, six people died in separate incidents across coastal and central Karnataka due to heavy rains and gusty winds triggered by Cyclone Tauktae over the last 24 hours, an official said on Sunday.

COVID Vaccination Suspended in Gujarat on 17 and 18 May

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced on 16 May, that vaccination against COVID-19 will remain suspended across Gujarat on 17 and 18 May, in view of the cyclone.

Rupani also requested people not to leave their homes on these two days as there is a possibility of heavy rains along with hurricanes in the entire state of Gujarat.

Meanwhile, people living on coastal areas of Malia in Junagadh were evacuated on Sunday. Inspecting arrangements, Collector Sourabh Pardhi said, “Over 1,200 people evacuated. All precautionary measures are being taken with food and shelter arrangements in place," ANI reported.

(With inputs from IANS and ANI)

