Cyclone Tauktae: 23 Fishermen From Kerala Feared Lost At Sea

According to Fisheries Department officials in Beypore, the missing fishing boat Ajmir Shah had set out near Mangaluru coast. “The owner of the boat said they had set out near Mangaluru coast. We have given information to the Coast Guard and they are searching,” said the official.

Meanwhile, on the night of Friday, 14 May, the Indian Coast Guard on Saturday, 15 May, recused three fishermen who had set off to sea from Kerala’s Kannur. Coast Guard ship Vikram rescued the fishing boat named ‘Badhriya’, which had left the Talessary Harbour on 9 May.

The fishermen were provided medical emergency treatment onboard the ICG ship. The ICG headquarters in Kerala and Mahe coordinated the search and rescue operation in the state. District Commander DIG Sanatan Jena said that despite the extremely rough sea conditions, ICG ships were out at sea rescuing the fishermen trapped in rough sea and wind conditions.