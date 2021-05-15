Cyclone Tauktae: House Collapses, Property Destroyed in Kerala

The shutters of four dams - Kallarkutty, Malankara and Bhoothathankettu in Idukki district and Maniyar dam in Pathanamthitta have been opened as a precautionary measure following high inflow in the catchment area, reported India Today

Sea erosion is severe in the coastal parts of Cherthala, Ambalappuzha and Karthikappally taluks. At least 10 houses destroyed or damaged at Ottamassery in Kadakkarappally grama panchayat. Several families moved to relatives houses after their houses got flooded, The Hindu reported.

Pathanamthitta district administration has said that at least 30 houses, that were partially or fully damaged in the district, during this year’s summer rains have developed damages over a couple of days. Crops in over 248 hectares of land worth over Rs 5.2 crore have been washed out completely.

Sea waves damaged the old pier at Valiyathura, a popular landmark in Kerala’s Trivandrum. Part of the pier has sagged, prompting authorities to shut its gates to prevent people from entering it.