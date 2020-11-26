Cyclone Nivar Makes Landfall as ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’

Over 1 lakh people have been evacuated and rescue teams are on alert across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The very severe cyclonic storm Nivar began its landfall close to the Puducherry coast after 10.30 pm on Wednesday, 25 November. Its centre will cross the coast near the Union Territory in three-hours time, the India Meteorological Department said. In its bulletin issued at 10.30 pm, the IMD measured wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting at 145 kmph.

The cyclone, centered 50 km east of Cuddalore, 40 km southeast of Puducherry and 120 km southeast of Chennai, has been moving at a speed of 16 kmph for the past six hours and is being monitored by the Doppler Weather Radars at Chennai, Karaikal and Sriharikota. Even after landfall, the system is likely to maintain its cyclone intensity for about six hours and weaken gradually. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfalls at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfalls are likely to occur over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu and Chittoor, Kurnool, Prakasam and Cuddappa districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Rescue Teams on Alert, Chennai Airport Shut

Like Tamil Nadu, the Puducherry government, too, has announced Thursday as a public holiday. The Chennai airport has been shut from 7 pm to 7 am on Thursday. Metro and train services have also been suspended.

A total of 25 teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed on the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. Over 1 lakh people evacuated from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry in view of Cyclone Nivar.