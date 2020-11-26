Cyclone Nivar Crosses Coast Near Puducherry, Heavy Rains Continue

Cyclone Nivar made landfall near Puducherry after 10.30 pm on Wednesday, 25 November as “very severe cyclonic storm”, according to Indian Meteorological Department.
While rescue teams and Indian Navy were on alert across the state and Puducherry, Chennai airport has been shut from 7 pm to 7 am on Thursday. Metro and train services have also been suspended.
As the cyclone is weakening, the strong winds will not be as severe once it moves towards Bengaluru. A yellow alert for Wednesday and Thursday has been sounded for the city by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Other districts like Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, and Tumkur are also under yellow alert for the next two days. The primary reason for the alert is the possibility of heavy rainfall in the range of 60-120 mm on these two days. As per the IMD forecast, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is possible across South Interior Karnataka on Wednesday and Thursday.
The cyclone lay centred over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, at about 25 kms north of Puducherry, as on 5.20 am on 26 November.
The severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph would move northwestwards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm during the next three hours, reported Indian Meteorological Department.
According to officials, over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and more than 1,000 people shifted to safer places in Puducherry.
The Indian Navy has deployed ships, aircraft, helicopters, divers, and disaster relief teams and an Indian Coast Guard vessel has also been deployed off Chennai coast with disaster relief items.
The Indian Army has also deployed eight rescue teams by “Dakhshin Bharat Area”, following requisition by Puducherry civil authorities to undertake rescue operations.
Rainfall recorded between 8:30pm and 02:30am was:
Puducherry: 237mm
Cuddalore 246mm
Chennai 83mm
Nagapattinam 63mm
Several areas in Chennai, Puducherry, Nagapattinam, Vellore, Chengalpattu, Karaikal have reported severe waterlogging. District corporation officers have been working round-the-clock to ensure fallen trees and electric lines are cleared.
The centre of Cyclone Nivar crossed the coast near Puducherry at 11:30 pm. It then weakened and lay as a severe cyclonic storm at 2:30 am of 26 November. Winds will gradually decrease to 65-75 kmph during the next three hours, with further NW movement of system over land.
“Danger not over yet, some part of cyclone still over sea though centre's over land,” said Indian Meteorological Department.
Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority issued severe weather warning for the state. Severe thunderstorm with heavy rain likely to occur over Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Viluppuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry area within the next three hours.
Moderate thunderstorm with moderate rains is likely to occur over Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Dindugul, Krishnagiri, Mayiladathurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruvallur, Vellore, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thirupattur, Vellore, Trichy and Chennai.
Cyclone Nivar made landfall close to the Puducherry coast and its centre will cross the coast near the Union Territory in three hours time, the India Meteorological Department said on late Wednesday, 25 November.
In its bulletin issued at 10.30 pm, the IMD said the cyclone Nivar is to cross the coast close to Puducherry in three hours time with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting at 145 kmph.
Published: 26 Nov 2020,05:47 AM IST