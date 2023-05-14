In Photos: Cyclone Mocha Makes Landfall, Forces on High Alert in West Bengal

Mocha, termed an extremely severe cyclonic storm by India Meteorological Department (IMD), completed its landfall between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm on Sunday, May 14.

According to IMD, the landfall point is north of Sittwe (in Myanmar). It is about 120 km south of Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar (which is in Bangladesh), which houses 500,000 Rohingya refugees.