Cyclone Jawad: Over 54,000 People Evacuated In Andhra, NDRF Teams Deployed

Image used for representation.
(Photo: IANS)
The Andhra Pradesh government has evacuated 54,008 people from three districts—Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam— as Cyclone Jawad is likely to hit the state on Saturday, 4 December, news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile in Odisha, the School and Mass Education Department has said that all the government and private schools in 19 districts including Puri, Ganjam, Cuttack affiliated to the department will remain closed on Saturday.
"However, if there is any exam schedule planned earlier, it may be conducted with utmost care under the supervision of district administration," it added.
On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that Cyclone Jawad, which was the over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved slightly northwards and lay centered at 05:30, about 230 kilometres southeast of Vishakhapatnam, 410 kilometres south-southwest of Puri and 490 kilometres south-southwest of Paradip .
The department further said that the cyclone is likely to weaken gradually and move nearly northwards during the next 12 hours. It is likely to then move "north-northeastwards along Odisha coast reaching near Puri around 5 December noon as a Deep Depression. It's likely to weaken further and move north-northeastwards towards West Bengal coast."
As many as 15,755 people have been evacuated from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, 36,553 from Visakhapatnam and 1,700 from Vizianagaram by rescue team.
Further, 197 relief camps have been set up in schools and community halls in the state. Several teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and Coast Guard have been deployed.
Earlier, NDRF Director General Atul Karwal had told ANI, a total of 46 NDRF teams have been sent to Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh to tackle the storm.
(With inputs from ANI)