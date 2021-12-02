Ahead of Cyclone Jawad, PM Modi Holds Meet; Fishermen Told to Stay Away From Sea

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: PTI/File Image)
In the wake of an impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 2 December, held a crucial meeting. Cyclone Jawad is likely to affect Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal.
Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba headed National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Wednesday, 1 December, as well, to review the preparedness for the cyclone.
In his meeting, Gauba, according to The News Minute, directed various central and state agencies to "avoid any loss of life and minimise damage to property, infrastructure and crops".
Meanwhile, according to The News Minute, a statement by the Union Home Ministry said:
As per the brief given by the director general of India Meteorological Department (IMD) to the NCMC, the current status of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by 3 December.
According to news agency ANI, with regard to Odisha, IMD scientist Umashankar Das has said:
Wind speed in coastal areas would be around 60-80 kmph from 4 December afternoon. People in affected areas should remain indoors. (There is a) possibility of landslides in hilly areas
Red warning has been issued in four districts, Orange warning issued in seven districts for heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea from 3 to 5 December
Further, the IMD has issued a "pre-cyclone watch" for north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts.
As per the publication, authorities have said that the the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 32 teams in the states where the cyclone poses a threat and additional teams are being kept ready. Army and Navy’s rescue teams are also reportedly being kept ready for deployment, along with ships and aircraft, if such a necessity arises.
(With inputs from The News Minute and ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)