Ahead of Cyclone Jawad, PM Modi Holds Meet; Fishermen Told to Stay Away From Sea

In the wake of an impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 2 December, held a crucial meeting. Cyclone Jawad is likely to affect Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba headed National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Wednesday, 1 December, as well, to review the preparedness for the cyclone.



In his meeting, Gauba, according to The News Minute, directed various central and state agencies to "avoid any loss of life and minimise damage to property, infrastructure and crops".