Cyclone Jawad To Reach Andhra, Odisha on Saturday Morning, Orange Alert Issued

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Atul Karwal told news agency ANI, a total of 46 NDRF teams have been sent to Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh to tackle the storm.

He added that the integrated defence staff is on alert if the situation arises to airlift any of the teams. Further, 18 more teams are on standby.

With the cyclonic storm predicted to hit Odisha, farmers across the state have begun an early harvest and a distress sale of paddy.

“First Yaas, then unseasonal rains in the pre-harvest season and now another cyclonic storm, we have hardly had time to recover from each setback… Paddy is yet to ripen completely but we are forced to harvest it early,” Debendra Rout, a resident of Churmura village in Jaleswar block of Balasore district, told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said the the deep depression in the bay may intensify as cyclonic storms in the next 8-10 hours.

"State administration has prepared its response measures for a possible landfall in Ganjam, Puri or Jagatsinghpur. Expected associated wind speed will be 80-100kmph," he was quoted as saying by ANI.