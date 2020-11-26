3 Killed in Cyclone Nivar, Storm Weakens But Rains Continue

Three people were killed in Cyclone Nivar and many were left injured, even as the storm weakened on Thursday, 26 November.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the government is monitoring the situation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and assured all possible help to the states.
Section 144 has now reportedly been rescinded in Puducherry.
Despite rains continuing, the Chennai Airport resumed its operations at 9 am on Thursday. Metro services in Chennai, which had been suspended earlier, also resumed at 12 pm on Thursday.
Citing Tamil Nadu government, IANS further reported that three persons were killed in rain-related incidents and three got injured. The state government also said that 26 cattle had also died in the storm.
On its way, the cyclone also damaged several houses, uprooted trees and power lines in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, Marakkanam and in Puducherry, reported PTI.
A total of 101 houses, including thatched huts and tiled houses were damaged and 380 trees were uprooted by cyclone, the Tamil Nadu government said. According to the government, 14 acre banana plantation was also damaged, reported IANS.
In Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, police said the fallen trees have been removed to ease the flow of traffic. The government, according to IANS, said it was carrying out the repairs quickly to restore power lines.
A total of 19 electric poles, which fell down, have been repaired.
According to IANS, at Marakkanam near Puducherry, several power poles fell down and the fishermen community requested the Tamil Nadu government to restore the power lines at the earliest. In the suburbs of Tamil Nadu capital Chennai, water levels rose due to rains, affecting the residents as well as the traffic flow.
About 2.27 lakh persons have been housed in 3,085 relief camps, reported IANS.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami appreciated the work done by the Greater Chennai Corporation and Greater Chennai Police in removing the fallen trees and helping the needy.
Palaniswami also reportedly visited Cuddalore to inspect the cyclone damages and meet the affected people, reported IANS.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, on his part, reportedly told a news channel that power supply will be restored in a phased manner on Thursday itself.
Narayanasamy said the low-lying areas were inundated. However, he informed that work was underway to drain the water.
“Fallen trees were being removed. Power supply was disrupted and it will be soon restored in a phased manner in 12 hours.”V Narayanasamy
The estimated loss to agriculture and other sectors due to cyclone Nivar has been tentatively put at ₹ 400 crore and a full assessment is being made, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said, according to NDTV, after visiting localities affected by the cyclonic storm when it made landfall.
He said 80 relief camps have been set up in Puducherry. Camps have also been set up in Karaikal.
”By God’s grace, people of Puducherry escaped the fury of Nivar.”V Narayanasamy
(With inputs from IANS.)
Published: 26 Nov 2020,10:01 PM IST