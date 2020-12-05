Cyclone Burevi: Deep Depression To Weaken Into Low Pressure Area  

The heavy rainfall is expected to continue at isolated places over Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Monday, IMD said.

On Friday, Kollidam in Nagapattinam district recorded 36 cm of rainfall, Chidambaram in Cuddalore district recorded 34 cm rainfall, Lalpet and Parangipettai of Cuddalore district received 28 cm and 26 cm of rainfall respectively and Rameswaram received 20 cm rainfall.