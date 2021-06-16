‘Scientific Process’: Govt Defends Covishield Interval Extension

"Every member speaks, somebody says make it six months and somebody says make it three months or two months. In a Zoom meeting, we give technical advice in terms of safety, advantages and disadvantages due to increasing gap,” Dr Muliyil said, speaking to news agency ANI.

“We do not disclose anything that we discuss in the committee and I am very clear in that. We sign confidentiality agreement we do not discuss. Whatever evidence is shown on paper or manufacturers and researchers show as evidence, we go by it," Dr Mathew Varghese, member of NTAGI, also told ANI.

The AstraZeneca vaccine accounts for almost 90 percent of doses administered in India. The dispute over dose intervals comes amid criticism that the government was slow to respond to the Delta variant that led to the second wave of COVID-19 infections.