Rashes for 2 Weeks After Covishield Dose, No Follow Up From SII

Taking the COVID-19 vaccine is important, but it's equally important to be well-informed about its side effects and reactions so that when needed, immediate medical help could be taken. Side effects are normal. Several of my family members and friends have successfully taken the vaccine without any adverse side effects, but in my case, it was different. I am a 22-year-old student studying in Uttar Pradesh and here’s my experience.

I took my first dose of Covishield on the 14 May. On the same day, later, I had a fever and headache, which was gone by the next day. After that, everything was normal until the fourth day, when my body started developing itchy red rashes. These weren’t near the injection site but around my hands, chest, and stomach.