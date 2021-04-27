COVID Travel Curbs: Australia Bans Passenger Flights From India

Australia on Tuesday, 27 April, announced a temporary ban on direct passenger flights from India as the country grappled with mounting coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the suspension would be in effect at least till 15 May owing to the "clearly present" risks of travel from India. This leaves thousands of Australians stranded in the subcontinent.

The Australian PM also said that India was enduring a "terrible humanitarian crisis", which is also hitting Australian families with ties to the country. "The scenes that we're seeing from India are truly heartbreaking," he added.

Following countries have imposed restrictions on travel to and/or from India amid the most recent COVID-19 surge: