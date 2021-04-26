COVID Surge: Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella Pledge Support to India

Several countries ,including the United States of America (US), the United Kingdom (UK), the European Union (EU), Germany, Singapore, Afghanistan, and Pakistan have come to India’s aid as the country faces an acute shortage of medical oxygen and other health infrastructure facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While several of these nations have already dispatched help, many have officially offered to help India tackle the pandemic.

India on Monday reported 3,52,991 fresh COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours – the highest one-day spike so far in the country since the pandemic began.

As many as 2,812 COVID fatalities and 2,19,272 discharges were recorded on Sunday, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,73,13,163 with 28,13,658 active patients and 1,95,123 deaths. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,43,04,382.