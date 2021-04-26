COVID Surge: Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella Pledge Support to India

Amid a severe COVID-19 crisis in India, Google CEO Sundar Pichai as well as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella have pledged their support to the country in overcoming the situation.
Pichai on Monday took to Twitter to say that he was “devastated by the worsening crisis in India, in light of which Google and ‘Googlers’ will be providing Rs 135 crore to UNICEF and the non-profit Give India for “medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information (sic)”.
Nadella, meanwhile, said he was “heartbroken” by the situation in India and added that Microsoft will continue to help in the relief efforts and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices.
Nadella also thanked the US for extending help to India. In a break from the 'America First' policy, President Joe Biden's administration is "working round the clock" to immediately send India raw material needed for making Covishield and other products needed in the fight against the COVID-19 surge overtaking the nation, according to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.
The US will also send India supplies like test kits, ventilators, medications and PPE used by frontline workers.
The US is also deploying an expert team of public health advisors from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and USAID to work with the embassy in Delhi, India's Health Ministry, and India's Epidemic Intelligence Service.
Several countries ,including the United States of America (US), the United Kingdom (UK), the European Union (EU), Germany, Singapore, Afghanistan, and Pakistan have come to India’s aid as the country faces an acute shortage of medical oxygen and other health infrastructure facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While several of these nations have already dispatched help, many have officially offered to help India tackle the pandemic.
India on Monday reported 3,52,991 fresh COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours – the highest one-day spike so far in the country since the pandemic began.
As many as 2,812 COVID fatalities and 2,19,272 discharges were recorded on Sunday, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,73,13,163 with 28,13,658 active patients and 1,95,123 deaths. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,43,04,382.
Published: 26 Apr 2021,10:21 AM IST