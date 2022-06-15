COVID-19: Positivity Rate Reaches 7.01% in Delhi, Mumbai Records 2,293 New Cases

Mumbai reported 2,2,93 new COVID-19 cases. Photo used for representation.
(Photo: The Quint)
With the new instances reported on Wednesday, the overall number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has risen to 19,15,905 and the number of fatalities has risen to 26,223, according to the latest bulletin from the department.
The national capital had recorded 1,118 cases and two deaths on Tuesday, with a positive rate of 6.50 percent, whereas, 614 cases were logged on Monday with zero fatalities and a positivity rate of 7.06 percent.
Mumbai reported 2,293 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily tally since 23 January, and one new death connected to the infection.
According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 10,85,882, while the death toll has reached 19,576.
After nearly five months, the financial capital has surpassed the 2,000 daily case mark. Previously, 2,550 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Mumbai, on 23 January, with 13 deaths.
On Tuesday, the city reported 1,724 cases, with two deaths due to the virus.
