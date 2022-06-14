Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19, To Miss 'The Music Man' Performances

Actor Hugh Jackman
(Photo: Twitter)
Actor Hugh Jackman has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. The news comes after his performance at the 2022 Tony Awards. Jackman took to Instagram to share the news. Following his news, the X-Men actor will not be performing in the Broadway shows of The Music Man production.
His standby will perform in the musical comedy from 14-21 June. Jackman shared a video on Instagram stating that his standby actor, Max Clayton, would be taking over for him. He went on to appreciate all the standby actors and said, “The show must go on.”
He also captioned the post, stating, “I’ve frustratingly tested positive for Covid. Again. My standby, the amazingly talented @maxmclayton will step in for me. What’s most annoying is I don’t get to see him perform! I’ve said it before, and will say it a million times more … Maxi and all the standbys, swings and understudies around the world, you are the true heroes of theater. You give life to the saying ‘the show must go on’.”
Hugh Jackman has last been seen in Reminiscence, a neo-noir science fiction thriller film. He also first tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2021.