COVID Killed Her Parents: 23-Yr-Old Devika is Now 'Mummy-Papa' to Her 6 Siblings

Twenty-three-year-old Devika, who was once just a daughter, is now the head of the family, shouldering the responsibility of looking after her six siblings. Both her parents died due to COVID within just 10 days during the second wave.

Devika has five sisters and one brother. The youngest member of the family is her four-year-old brother.

When I asked her how her sisters and brother were dealing with the loss of both their parents, she said she had not yet told her three youngest siblings about it. For now she has told them that the they are at the family village undergoing some medical treatment.